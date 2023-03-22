Arizona and California releases their weekly COVID updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates.

Since last week, Arizona saw an increase with their new COVID cases, it went up from 4,262 to 6,918, while Yuma County's new COVID cases went down from 119 to 104.

Updates in COVID Cases and Deaths

On the other hand, Arizona saw a decrease in their new COVID death numbers; it went down from 56 to 32. However, Yuma County's new COVID death numbers went up by one; it went from 1,258 to 1,259.

On the California side of things, California saw a decrease in their new COVID cases; it went down from 19,074 to 16,608. Meanwhile, Imperial County saw an increase in their COVID cases; it went up from 170 to 231.

Updates in COVID Vaccination Doses

While California's new COVID death numbers decreased from 216 to 159, Imperial County saw no change in their new COVID death numbers.

For vaccination numbers, Arizona's new doses went up from 15,246 to 15,460 while Yuma County's new doses went down from 1,399 to 1,372.

At the same time, California saw an increase in their total doses administered as it went up by 0.1%. However, Imperial County saw no change in their total doses administered.