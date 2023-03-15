Arizona and California releases weekly COVID updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates for their respective states and counties.

Since last week, Arizona saw a slight increase in their new COVID cases, rising from 3,850 to 4,262, while Yuma County saw a slight decrease in their new COVID cases, dropping from 131 to 119.

Update in COVID case and death numbers

On the other hand, both Arizona and Yuma County saw slight increases in their COVID death numbers; Arizona's new COVID death numbers rose from 26 to 56 and Yuma County's new COVID death numbers rose up by 1.

Meanwhile, California's new COVID cases went down from 21,618 to 19,074, but Imperial County's new COVID cases went up from 149 to 170.

Update in COVID vaccinations

At the same time, California's new COVID death numbers dropped from 237 to 216 while Imperial County's new COVID death numbers went up from 1 to 3.

On the vaccination front, Arizona's new vaccination doses went down from 17,368 to 15,246 while Yuma County's new vaccination doses went up from 1,343 to 1,399.

However, California and Imperial County saw no change in their total vaccination doses.