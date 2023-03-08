Arizona and California releases weekly COVID numbers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID numbers. While Arizona's new COVID update saw a decrease from last week, California saw an increase in their COVID update.

Since last week, both Arizona and Yuma County's new COVID cases went down exponentially. Arizona's new COVID cases saw a decrease from 15,663 to 3,850, and Yuma County's new COVID cases went down from 199 to 131.

Updates in COVID Cases and Death Numbers

At the same time, Arizona and Yuma County saw a decrease in their COVID death numbers as Arizona's new COVID death numbers went down from 34 to 26 while Yuma County's new COVID death numbers also went down from 3 to 1.

However, California and Imperial County's new COVID cases went up exponentially. California's new COVID cases saw an increase from 20,717 to 21,618, and Imperial County's new COVID death numbers went up from 120 to 149.

Updates in COVID Vaccine Doses

Same with their new COVID death numbers, California's new COVID death numbers went up from 227 to 237 as well as Imperial County seeing their new COVID death numbers go up from 0 to 1.

Like their new COVID cases and death numbers, Arizona and Yuma County saw a decrease in their new COVID vaccine doses. Arizona's new doses went down from 19,871 to 17,368. Same with Yuma County; their new doses also went down from 1,659 to 1,313.

On the other hand, while California saw no change in their total COVID vaccine doses, remaining at 72.7%, Imperial County's total COVID vaccine doses went up from 94.4% to 94.5%.