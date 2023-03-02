FDA authorizes at-home Covid-19/Flu test

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – If you test negative for Covid-19 but are still feeling sick, how do you know if you have the flu?

It may extremely difficult, but luckily, that's about to change.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an at-home test that can check for both Covid-19 and Influenza.

It's made by California biotech company Lucira Health.

The test is 99% accurate at detecting a negative result for Influenza and 90% accurate for a positive result.

It's considered 100% accurate for detecting a negative Covid-19 result and 88% accurate for a positive result.

The test's accuracy for detecting Influenza B is not yet known.

Flu season is just about over, but the U.S. has seen more than 235,000 new Covid-19 cases this week.