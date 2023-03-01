Arizona and California releases weekly COVID numbers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona and California, in addition to Yuma and Imperial Counties, have released their weekly COVID updates.

Since last week, Arizona saw a drop in their new COVID cases; it went from 26,866 to 15,663.

However, Yuma County saw an increase in their new COVID cases; the numbers went down from 62 to 199.

COVID Cases and Deaths Update

At the same time, Arizona's new COVID death numbers went down from 39 to 34 while Yuma County's COVID death numbers went up from 1 to 3.

On the other hand, both California and Imperial County saw a drop in their new COVID cases; California's new case numbers went down from 23,086 to 20,717 while Imperial County's new case numbers went down from 158 to 120.

However, as California's COVID death numbers went down from 256 to 227, Imperial County saw no change in their COVID death numbers.

COVID Vaccination Update

In terms of the COVID vaccine, both Arizona and Yuma County saw an increase in new doses; Arizona's new doses went up from 17,555 to 19,871 and Yuma County's new doses went up from 485,080 to 486,739.

While California's total doses went up from 72.6% to 72.7%, Imperial County's total doses remains the same at 94.4%.