Arizona and California release weekly COVID updates

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While President Joe Biden said that the COVID-19 national and public emergencies will end in May, Arizona and California, as well as Yuma and Imperial Counties, released their weekly COVID-19 updates.

For the new COVID cases for Arizona, the case numbers went down from 3,554 to 3,087 since last week. Yuma County's new COVID case numbers also went down from 112 to 78.

At the same time, the new COVID cases for California went down from 23,927 to 19,936 while the new COVID cases for Imperial County went down from 130 to 126.

COVID-19 Updates

Likewise, for the new COVID death numbers in Arizona; the numbers went down from 144 to 107. Concurrently, the new COVID death numbers in Yuma County went down from 3 to 2.

Even so, the new COVID death numbers in California went down from 407 to 330, and the new COVID death numbers in Imperial County went down from 5 to 4.

Vaccine Updates

By the same token, the new doses administered for Arizona and Yuma County both went down; Arizona went from 28,922 to 23,101 while Yuma County went from 1,423 to 1,195.

While the total doses administered in California went up from 72.5% to 72.6%, there is no change in the total doses administered for Imperial County as it remains 94.3%.