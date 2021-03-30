Meatpacking workers in Brawley receive COVID-19 vaccine

Imperial County Coronavirus

Critical workers continue to receive protection - CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel has continuing coverage

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Dozens of workers in the meatpacking industry were vaccinated in Brawley on Monday, with the help of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District’s (PMHD), mobile clinic.

Essential employees in the ag industry are among the highest at risk to be infected with COVID-19 and for One World Beef in Brawley that statement has remained true.

Their employees have been put through the wringer during the pandemic….

The meat plant had several coronavirus outbreaks last year that raised concerns. In April some employees even protested the lack of safety protocols at the plant.

This is why getting this population vaccinated has been a priority for PMHD.

Tuesday on 13 On Your Side at 4:00 p.m., Alexandra Rangel speaks to PMHD about their vaccination efforts in the agriculture sector.