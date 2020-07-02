Imperial County returns to stage one, says outbreaks have not been correlated to retail stores

Imperial County Coronavirus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Imperial County returns to stage one, closing county parks and prohibiting in-store shopping at non-essential retail stores.

The move comes as Governor Gavin Newsom demanded county leaders to "toggle back" and even threatened to intervene if Imperial County did not take action.

Since the reopening of retail stores four weeks ago, Imperial County Health Officer said no outbreaks had been correlated to retail stores or parks.

The health department says new restrictions are meant to limit human interaction with people out of their households.

“No specific locations have recently been identified as what we would call a cluster or an outbreak, the reason we specifically are working on these types of business or locations is because we are trying to limit the mixing of people so clusters will not occur," said Dr. Stephen Munday, Imperial County Health Officer.

The County hopes new mitigation efforts will slow the spread of COVID-19 and alleviate some of the pressure from local hospitals.

