Everday Heroes: Man in a van brings breakfast to kids

Everyday Heroes

Tacoma good samaritan makes sure kids get their morning meal during outbreak

TACOMA, Wash. (KYMA, KECY) - A man is hitting the streets of Tacoma, Washington in his light blue van. Kwabi Amoah-Forson is on a misison to deliver to cereal to kids in need.

There's something for everyone in the light blue van

Amoah-Forson has boxes, and boxes, and boxes of cereal. And he's giving it all away for free.

On Monday, he started handing out cereal. He'll do it again every day for the next six week. Amoah-Forson gets an early start. He has to reach the kids in time for breakfast.

"Six-thirty is when I'm going to get up," he said. " I haven't gotten up that early since high school but the need is there." he says.

Kwabi Amoah-Forson has made breakfast for kids his mission

The coronavirus outbreak has forced schools to shut their doors. Many kids are locked out from their usual meal programs. Amoah-Foreson says that's why he stepped up to the plate, or more appropriately in this case, the bowl, to help those in need.

"As someone who is promoting peace, we can't just talk about it. Can't just talk about it. Can't just say 'Peace and love'. We have to act on it." he tells us.

Amoah-Forson is using a GoFundMe account to raise money for the cereal. So far this Everyday Hero has raised more than $3,000 in contributions.

Do you know an Everyday Hero who's helping you or your neighbors during the coronavirus outbreak? If you'd like to give them a shout out, we'd like to hear about them. Email us at news@kyma.com, subject line Everyday Heroes, or go to our home page, and click on the share button.