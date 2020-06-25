Disneyland delays reopening of theme parks amid COVID-19 surge

California Coronavirus

The California theme park will be closed longer than originally anticipated amid rising coronavirus concerns in Orange County.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)- Disneyland Resort has announced it will delay the reopening of the popular tourist destination in Anaheim.

Disneyland Resort announced on Wednesday that it will delay the reopening of the theme parks and hotel. There was no new date given.

"The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials," Disneyland said in a statement.

Disneyland employee unions had asked the state to delay the park's expected reopening in July out of concerns for health and safety.

Disneyland and California Adventure were shut down in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The planned July reopenings were pending local and state government approvals, according to the statement.

Resort officials say the state indicated it will issue park reopening guidelines sometime after July 4.

The Downtown Disney district will still reopen on July 9.