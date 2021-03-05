BREAKING NEWS: Ducey lifts business capacity statewide

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Governor Doug Ducey, (R-Ariz.), announced Friday, he's easing restrictions on many of the business hit hardest by the pandemic.

Gov. Ducey issued an Executive Order lifting capacity limits on a variety of businesses, including:

Restaurants

Gyms

Theaters

Water Parks

Bowling alleys

Bars providing dine-in service

The order also gives spring training, and other major league sports, the green light. Ducey says teams and organizations will have to submit a safety precaution plan to the state health department before they can play ball.

Finally, it puts some limits on municipal leaders. It prevents them from implementing any strict public health measures that could result in the closure of businesses.

In issuing the order, the governor cited seven weeks of declining cases in Arizona. He also noted, the state has now distributed more than two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Ducey said he believes the state is on the right path, and has been on the right path since the beginning.

“Unlike other states, we never did a shutdown here in Arizona. We withstood the calls from the extremes on both sides, and we will continue to ignore them," he said. "We always knew that fighting this virus would be dependent on the personal responsibility of everyday Arizonans."

The governor's order does not impact the implementation of safety precautions. Ducey never ordered a statewide mask mandate, but face covering rules remain in place in many counties and cities. He said, although conditions are improving, this is not the time to become reckless.

“Today’s announcement is a measured approach; we are not in the clear yet. We need to continue practicing personal responsibility. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay home when you’re sick and wash your hands frequently." said Ducey.

Arizona has twice been considered a hot spot for new coronavirus cases. More than 800,000 people have contracted the virus statewide. The illness has now killed more than 16,000. New cases climbed by 2,276 on Friday, and the health officials reported 84 more deaths.