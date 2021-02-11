The Arizona National Guard at the forefront of pandemic

Arizona Coronavirus

News 11's Crystal Jimenez talks to Major General McGuire about how troops are helping turn the tide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While the National Guard has been at the forefront of the pandemic assisting it's communities under great need, it's now urging people to get back out and volunteer.

The Arizona National Guard is made up of about 7,600 active troops according to Major General Michael McGuire, the Adjutant General of the Arizona National Guard.

Major General McGuire said 85% of it's troops mobilized in March when AZ Governor Doug Ducey announced a statewide public health emergency.

The other 15% remained in their everyday jobs as first responders and medical staff.

He said this is the biggest mobilization of the National Guard since World War II.

The men and women in the guard were sent to different counties across Arizona, including Yuma County.

They have helped our agriculture workers transport farm food, food banks, stock grocery store shelves, administer COVID-19 tests, work alongside medical staff at the hospital, and distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

However the Arizona National Guard said it won't be in our communities forever. The guard is urging people to get back out into their communities and offer a helping hand.

In Thursday's Early Edition News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks with Major General McGuire on what more help Yuma County can expect from the National Guard as vaccine rollouts continue.