Skip to Content
Arizona Coronavirus
By
Published 10:20 am

Dr. Cara Christ gives update on vaccine distribution today

Screen Shot 2020-12-30 at 10.09.31 AM

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)- Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) Director Dr. Cara Christ will hold a virtual information session on Wednesday to give an update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Arizona. 

On Monday, adults 75 years of age and older were moved into a higher priority slot by the health experts' panel.

According to the Arizona Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization, the 75-and-up group is now part of a new classification, Prioritized 1B, that also includes teachers, child care workers, and law enforcement occupations Advisory Committee’s latest allocation recommendations.

According to the ADHS website, an estimated 530,000 Arizonans are 75 and older, a demographic that faces an elevated risk of falling seriously ill or dying from the coronavirus.

The reprioritization is expected to help reduce the load on Arizona’s hospitals, which are buckling under the weight of record numbers of COVID-19 patients.

As Seen on TV / Coronavirus / News / Top Stories / Video

Gabriel Salazar

You can catch Gabe Salazar reporting on Sunrise at 6 a.m and 7 a.m.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content