Local congressmen weigh in on COVID relief package

Arizona Coronavirus

CBS 13's April Hettinger speaks to Arizona's representatives ahead of long-anticipated vote

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Congress is on the verge of voting on a $900 billion COVID relief package proposed Sunday.

Congressman Raul Grijalva says there's no time to waste while Congressman Paul Gosar hopes the 2 hours they have to review more than 5,000 pages is enough time to make such a game-changing decision.

The eviction moratorium and unemployment benefits expire December 31.

Congressman Raul Grijalva says time is ticking to get money out to the people.

"It is a huge urgency now and that's why I'm going to support it. It continues to try to deal with the pain and the loss of small businesses," Congressman Grijalva.

Congressman Paul Gosar says he has mixed feelings about the proposal as he heads in to deliberate.

"The unemployment benefit is fine," Congressman Gosar. "It would be nice if it was not there at all, but the situation that we've created for businesses, we owe it to them because it's like a takings."

The proposal includes $25 billion for rental assistance, 82 billion for schools and 13 billion for food assistance.

The decision will be finalized around 6 or 7 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.