Arizona Coronavirus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A World War 2 Veteran was the first in Arizona to receive the much anticipated COVID-19 vaccine.

According to KOLD News 13, the vaccine was administered at the VA in Phoenix

“I just got the shot. I haven’t had a chance to feel it yet,” said the Veteran. “You guys have been keeping me alive, so why shouldn’t I try it.”

Below is a video-link to the historic moment, provided by the Veterans Association:

[ First Arizonan to get COVID-19 vaccine. ]