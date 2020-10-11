Arizona health officials report new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Arizona Coronavirus

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services reports 597 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Sunday, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers increases the statewide case total to 225,575 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The death toll remains at 5,759.

On Saturday, state Department of Health Services officials reported 849 new cases, the largest daily increase since Sept. 17-18 when those counts ballooned to 1,752 and 1,281 respectively as the state changed its counting methodology.

The state reported over 800 additional cases on Tuesday and Thursday, and more than 600 additional cases on Wednesday and Friday.