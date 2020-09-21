DNC says Latino Americans disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 due to Pres. Trump’s response

Arizona Coronavirus

Latino COVID-19 hospitalizations 4.6x higher than White Americans

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The nation has hit 200,000 COVID-19 deaths, that's more than any other country in the world.

Approximately 20% of those who died from the virus are Latino Americans.

Monday, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) held a press call on the disproportionate impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on Latino communities.

According to the CDC, Latino hospitalizations are nearly 5x higher than whites.

The DNC believes that’s because many Latin-X Americans are essential front line workers, who don’t have the luxury of staying home during this health crisis.

DNC Chair Tom Perez, said, “Roughly one in five deaths are Latino. Adjusted for age, Latinos account for twice as many COVID deaths as their share of the population. Latino children represent 45% of the COVID-19 deaths of those under the age of 21. Donald Trump lied about this virus from the beginning. He knew how deadly it was, not just for seniors but for everyone. And those lies have had fatal consequences.”

“As a result of COVID-19, Latinos are three times more likely to be infected by COVID-19. Latinos are dying at twice the rate of our white counterparts. More than 3 million Latinos are unemployed. Four in 10 Latino families with kids are going hungry right now, and one in three Latino small businesses has taken an economic hit due to COVID,” said Biden for President Deputy Campaign Manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez.

Kristin Urquiza recently lost her father to COVID-19.

She said, “[In Arizona] we had people waiting in line for 13 hours to get tested. This is in my neighborhood that is 70% Latino."

Urquiza believes Arizona was not prepared, saying, "In my Latino community, we were not taken care of by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, nor the President.”

While the DNC says President Trump has neglected the Latino community, Republicans say otherwise.

Emma Hall, Trump Victory Spokesperson for the Republican National Committee (RNC), said, "President Trump has taken unprecedented actions to support every Arizonan, reboot the Grand Canyon state’s economy and small businesses, and develop a vaccine to distribute nationwide.”

The RNC says billions of dollars in aid provided by the President through the CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program delivered huge results for all communities during the pandemic.

Adding, during President Trump’s first year in office, the median Hispanic American income rose by $1,786, and in September 2019, Hispanic unemployment reached a near-record low of 3.9%.

The RNC also confirmed, since President Trump took office, more than 3 million jobs have been created for Latino Americans.