Arizona officials: Most virus cases involve younger people

Arizona Coronavirus

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials say the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has now surpassed 100,000 and younger people, not the elderly, are making up more than half of them.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday that more than 62,000 of the 101,441 reported cases involve people younger than 44 years old.

DHS Director Dr. Cara Crist says it’s those between ages 20 and 44 who can drive community spread of COVID-19.

She urged the public to take simple precautions like wear a face-covering and avoid large gatherings.

Last week, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, gyms and movie theaters to close for three weeks in Arizona.