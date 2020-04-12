Native Americans, older people dying most from virus

Arizona Coronavirus

Dying in disproportionate numbers in Arizona

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Out of the 115 deaths in Arizona due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), 78 have been individuals 65 and older.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has consistently reported those 65 and over are high-risk since the outbreak began, and it is reflected in the numbers.

If you are in this age group, the CDC recommends the best way to avoid illness is to stay as home as much as possible.

Although there are over 1,000 confirmed cases under age 45 group, only one person in Arizona under age 45 has died from coronavirus.

The virus has taken its toll among Native tribes as well.

With roughly 175,000 residents, the Navajo Nation reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus on March 17.

Since then nearly 700 have tested positive, with 24 deaths. 481 of those cases are in Arizona Counties alone.

Information released by the Arizona Department of Health Services reveals Native Americans make up 16% of those who have died from coronavirus in the state.

But a lot of information is missing, reports AZCentral. Data shows race is "unknown" for 63% of coronavirus cases and 48% of deaths.

Recent reports expect the Navajo Nation to become one of the top three hot spots in the United States per-capita for coronavirus.

These fears have propelled some action, but numbers already depict a disproportionate toll from the virus.

The Navajo Nation has enforced a coronavirus curfew, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., which is enforced through road blocks.

The Arizona National Guard has also stepped-in, setting up a 50-bed medical facility in the community of Chinle, though NBC reports staffing remains inadequate.

