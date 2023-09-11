FDA approves updated boosters ahead of rising COVID cases

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna Monday.

The shots, which are formulated to target the XBB.1.5 subvariant, are expected to be available later this week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) gave the approval the greenlight.

Furthermore, the FDA said anyone age five and older can get an updated booster shot from either Pfizer-Biontech or Moderna, regardless of whether they were previously vaccinated.

In addition, the agency said people who have been vaccinated should wait at least two months before getting the updated booster.

The boosters come as COVID cases are rising in the United States, driven by several subvariants.

Health officials hope that the boosters can blunt a possible spike in fall and winter illness.