Coronavirus
By
Published

Covid-19 response team to disband in May

The White House covid-19 response team was responsible for the nationwide rollout of vaccines, treatments and medical supplies.

(CNN/KYMA, KECY) – The White House is officially disbanding its Coronavirus Response Team in May.

That action coincides with the Biden Administration declaring the public health emergency over at that same time, according to the Washington Post.

The team, most recently led by Dr. Ashish Jha, has been winding down in recent months.

A senior White House official says the nation is in a better and much safer place than it was three years ago.

Under President Biden, the White House covid-19 response team was responsible for the nationwide rollout of vaccines, treatments and medical supplies.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Jacqueline Aguilar

Jacqueline Aguilar is Yuma native who joined KYMA in January 2022.

Contact her with a story idea at jacqueline.aguilar@kecytv.com.

