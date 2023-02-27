Intelligence committees briefed about possible COVID-19 origins

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A classified report found that the COVID-19 pandemic "likely" originated from a laboratory leak in Wuhan, China.

That's what two sources with direct knowledge of the report told NBC News.

The sources say that, according to the classified report, the Department of Energy has now concluded with "low confidence" where coronavirus originated, and that the likely laboratory-related leak was an "accident."

"The Department of Energy continues to support the thorough, careful, and objective work of our intelligence professionals in investigating the origins of COVID-19, as the President directed," said a Department of Energy spokesman.

One source cautioned this finding is not being viewed as hugely significant because of disagreements among different intelligence agencies about COVID's origins.

The source told NBC News key lawmakers on the House and Senate intelligence committees were briefed on the report more than a month ago.

"ODNI provided a response to Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Select Subcommittee Chairman Brad Wenstrup's February 13th letter requesting information about the origins of COVID-19 and we are reviewing the classified information provided."

China has denied that COVID originated from a laboratory leak, having previously called the theory a "conspiracy."