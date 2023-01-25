Arizona and California releases weekly COVID-19 updates

Yuma and Imperial Counties also release their weekly COVID-19 numbers

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While the new COVID case numbers for Arizona went up from 2,751 to 3,554, the new COVID case numbers for Yuma County went down from 327 to 112.

However, both Arizona and Yuma County's new COVID death numbers went up; Arizona's new COVID deaths went from 128 to 144 while Yuma County's new COVID deaths went from 1,244 to 1,247.

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths

At the same time, California and Imperial County released their new COVID case numbers. Both COVID case numbers went down; California's new COVID cases went from 37,718 to 23,927 and Imperial County's new COVID cases went from 209 to 130.

On the other hand, California's and Imperial County's new COVID death numbers went up; California's new COVID deaths from 355 to 407, and Imperial County's new COVID deaths went from 964 to 969.

COVID-19 Vaccination Numbers

Both Arizona and Yuma County also released their COVID vaccine numbers; their new numbers went down. Arizona's new vaccination numbers went from 31,872 to 28,922 while Yuma County's vaccination numbers went from 1,921 to 1,423.

While California's vaccination percentage remains at 72.5%, there is a 0.1% increase in Imperial County's vaccination percentage; the new vaccination percentage for Imperial County went from 94.2% to 94.3%.