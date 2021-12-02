Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By ,
Published 2:30 PM

President Biden announces plan to fight COVID-19 and Omicron variant

Winter months affected by new plan

BETHESDA, Md. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - On December 2, President Joe Biden held a press conference to announce his plans to fight COVID-19 and its Omicron variant this winter.

"It doesn't include shutdowns or lockdowns but widespread vaccinations and boosters and testing and a lot more," said President Biden.

He explains that he wants to expand the nationwide booster campaign in order for eligible Americans to receive the vaccine.

"It's become a political issue, which is a sad, sad commentary. It shouldn't be, but it has been. Now as we move into the winter and face the challenges of this new variant, this is a moment where we can put the divisiveness behind us, I hope," continued President Biden.

He recently made a statement regarding the Omicron variant, calling it a "cause for concern, not panic," as two cases have been reported this week.

President Biden then announced a requirement for international travelers to be tested within one day of departure, regardless of vaccination status.

More strict requirements will be in place for those planning to use transportation.

Coronavirus
Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

NBC News

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content