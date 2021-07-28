Vaccine mandate coming soon for federal employees

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - President Joe Biden appears to be poised to announce a Covid-19 vaccine requirement for federal employees after claiming Tuesday that such a policy is under consideration.

A source with knowledge of the matter says Biden will make the announcement Thursday.

People who refuse vaccination will have to submit to regular testing and other mitigation efforts.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is implementing a similar policy, while the Justice Department is preparing to to defend such requirements in court.