Mexicali Faces Oxygen Shortage As COVID-19 Patients Spike

Coronavirus

MEXICALI, B.C., Mex. (KYMA/KECY) - Cases continue to rise in the Mexican border town of Mexicali with no avail insight, and now they are facing a shortage of oxygen tanks as the number of COVID-19 patients depending on it increases.

According to the biggest oxygen distributor in Mexicali, OASA, the demand for oxygen tanks has skyrocketed to 300 percent.

OASA employees reported that the demand for medicinal oxygen is so high that those seeking oxygen tanks to treat COVID patients are waiting up to 2 hours for it.

The distributor also reported that they are already working 24-hours a day and they've seen customers from the Mexicali Valley and even from across the border.

OASA is reporting that the demand is just too much and that there isn't a shortage of oxygen, but simply of oxygen tanks.