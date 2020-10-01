BREAKING NEWS: President and First Lady test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

President Trump says both will quarantine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - President Donald Trump confirmed late Thursday night, he and the First Lady have tested positive for coronavirus.

The President made the announcement via Twitter:

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The news comes just hours after White House Counselor Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus. Hicks traveled with the President earlier this week. She also shared a flight with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also a top White House advisor.

No word on if other aides and staffers will self-isolate.

Trump was planning on making a visit to Arizona for a pair of campaign rallies next week. His campaign has yet to make any announcement on the status of those events.

KYMA.com, News 11, and CBS 13, will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.