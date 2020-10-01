Trump counselor tests positive for coronavirus

News

President and First lady awaiting results of coronavirus tests

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - One of President Donald Trump's closest aides has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hope Hicks serves as counselor to the President. She travelled with him to a rally Wednesday, then tested positive Thursday. Hicks is the most senior member of the White House staff to contract the virus thus far.

Thursday evening, the President said doctors have tested he and the First Lady. They are waiting for the results.

It's still unclear whether senior White House staffers will quarantine in light of the diagnosis.

It did not change President Trump's travel plans. He attended a campaign rally in New Jersey Thursday night.