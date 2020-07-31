First Underage COVID-19 death reported in California

Coronavirus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA/KECY) - California Health officials confirmed Friday the first underage death related to COVID-19, as the state's death toll surpasses more than 9,000 deaths.

This marks the first death of an underage person due to COVID-19 in the entire state of California and in the Central Valey where the teen's death took place. The teenager, who did have underlying issues,

"Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of this young person," said Dr. Sonia Angell, State Public Health Officer and Director of the California Department of Public Health. "[This] death is a tragic and powerful reminder of how serious COVID-19 can be."

No other deaths related to COVID-19 in younger age groups have been reported in California as they are rare.

As of July 28th, California health officials are reporting at least 25 statewide cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems.