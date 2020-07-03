Yuma ranks 15th among U.S. Covid hotspots

Coronavirus

(KYMA, KECY)- In a report showing 50 metro areas currently experiencing n increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Yuma ranks number 15.

In a recent 24/7 Wall Street article titled “Cities Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest,” these rankings were determined by tracking data from state and local health departments.

It compared the areas' daily average of new cases over seven-day periods in the month of June as the nation's count inclined to set a record of 37,000 news cases each day on June 24 and 25.

Yuma County health officials confirmed nearly 200 new coronavirus cases Thursday, pushing the countywide total of cases above the 6,600 mark.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) also reported five more deaths from the illness, raising the county's casualty count to 103.

In addition, Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) says it now has 11 more patients hospitalized with the virus.