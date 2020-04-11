Tunes and Tacos Festival now going to virtual

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It's that time of year again, the Tunes and Tacos Festival is back.

But due to the global pandemic and social distancing… the festival is now taking a virtual approach.

This annual festival is celebrating it's 10th year… It will be a little different this year.

The annual event draws in large crowds every year with people enjoying the delicious food and live music.

The City of Yuma is leaning on digital platforms to offer the same experience for the community.

And local Yuma restaurants are coming together. They're offering the same great food and experience you would normally get at the festival.

Eddie Guzman is the owner & chef of Takos and Beer.

“it's a community event. I do several events for the city. I just love the community and its a locally owned restaurant and I like to be a part of local events.”

Carrie Ring works for the City of Yuma as a marketing specialist.

“Really this was one to celebrate our 10 year and two to really support all of those vendors that would have come out this weekend. They’re losing out on quite a bit of income. And some of those vendors we have 53 food vendors that normally come out this weekend.”

Carrie also tells me there is also a Spotify playlist with music from artists who have performed at the festival in previous years.

The livestream will take place at 7pm on their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TunesandTacosMusicFestival/

Spotify playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/35Zii3QscwGxLoQp99E9C1?si=Cf_Q7CwiSDKc6V-6qcauzA&fbclid=IwAR1CmxPBXxZ0OWgf7jEMY_ocaIr2bp7K0sIrU7tqhYOOXwt2Z7Db9SvFo0I