Unsung hero raises concern over work conditions amid COVID-19

Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - An unsung hero who is working tirelessly at a Walmart in Yuma County is coming forward after raising questions about safety concerns for the public and the work environment amid COVID-19.

She asked News 11 to keep her identity hidden due to fear of retaliation. By sharing her story she hopes the community thinks twice about taking precautions.

“Don’t bring your family when you’re going shopping, don’t buy things that can wait," said the local worker.

She said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey's announcement of a statewide stay-at-home order was a breath of fresh air. However, she is still concerned that some customers aren't following protocol.

As a mother, she said her desire is to keep her family as well as others safe that way she can reunite with her children after all of this is over. “I want to see them again, I want to see my grand-babies. My daughter works in the front lines too as a nurse," said the local worker.

After the virus outbreak struck D.C. she knew Yuma would eventually see its first case. She decided to wear gloves and masks to work to protect herself, her community, and her co-workers. “Call your neighbors or family, ask them if they need something at the store. Please only let one person go to not risk your loved ones and the workers there too," said the local worker.

Our news team reached out to the local Walmart, but they referred us back to corporate. Meanwhile, Walmart did release a general statement on their response to COVID-19 saying the following:

"We're doing everything we can to help strengthen our community of families, friends, and associates." The statement mentioned that employees will have to get their temperatures checked when walking into work.

The released statement went on to say that masks and gloves will be sent out to all Walmart locations. The shipment is expected to arrive in one to two weeks.