Arizona to receive $12-million in funding for coronavirus response

Coronavirus

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced Thursday the state will receive $12.4-million from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to supports its response to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The State response to the COVID-19 outbreak is the top priority of ADHS, and we will be working with local public health departments to distribute and use the funds where they will make the greatest impact to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Cara Christ, ADHS director.

“We have community spread of this virus in Arizona, and we will see additional cases. Our public health strategy is to slow the spread of the disease and protect those who are most at risk for serious complications.” said Christ.

Top priorities for the funding includes surveillance and investigation, lab testing, procuring and distributing infection control supplies, and risk communications.

Governor Doug Ducey's emergency declaration will give ADHS access to an additional $500,000 in funding to protect public health.

There are currently nine cases of coronavirus in Arizona. The CDC has confirmed two cases. Seven others are presumptive. Maricopa County has three cases. Five are in Pinal County, and there is one case in Pima County. So far, Yuma County has no confirmed cases of the virus.