2020 Quechan Pow Wow cancelled

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) The 2020 Quechan Pow Wow has been cancelled amid Coronavirus fears according to event organizers.

The event was supposed to be held this weekend March 13- March 15 at the San Pasqual High School Football Field located at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven, California.

This year would have been the 40th year the event would take place.

This is the first time the event has been cancelled due to fears of a pandemic.

Strong Hearts Native Society and the Quechan Nation invite you to attend the San Pasqual Valley Unified School District 40th Annual Pow Wow.

Friday, March 13, 2020, through Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the San Pasqual High School Football Field located at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven, California (2 Miles North of Yuma, Arizona).