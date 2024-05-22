CHP will hold Maximum Enforcement Period for Memorial Day weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) said it will implement a statewide traffic enforcement effort for Memorial Day weekend to keep everyone on the road safe.

The Maximum Enforcement Period begins at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, May 24, until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27.

Additional CHP officers will be on patrol to keep the public safe and take the necessary enforcement action when needed.

According to CHP, in 2023, more than 1,100 arrests were made due to drivers driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol during that Memorial Day weekend.

CHP is urging everyone to avoid impaired driving. If you plan on drinking, arrange for a sober driver, or use ride-sharing services, taxis, or public transportation.

CHP said if you see or suspect an impaired driver, safely pull over and call 9-1-1. Prepare to give the dispatcher a description of the vehicle, the license plate number, location, and direction of travel.