UC Santa Cruz academic workers go on strike

today at 6:13 AM
Published 6:23 AM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Graduate students at the University of California (UC) Santa Cruz walked off their jobs on Monday to defend the free speech rights of pro-Palestinian student protesters.

Their stand up strike is in response to what they call unfair labor practices committed by the University of California system.

Members say their right to free speech was violated when the university system forcibly shut down pro-Palestinian student encampments on UC campuses.

UC Santa Cruz is the first school in the system to strike, but organizers say others will follow suit if necessary.

United Auto Workers (UAW) 4811 represents 48,000 graduate students who work as teaching assistants and tutors and fill other educational positions.

