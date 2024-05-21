California authorites warn residents of two mountain lion sightings

LODI, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office in California is warning residents about two mountain lion sightings over the last few days.

"I'm thinking it was right around here or over on the corner right here," said Lisa Noonan, a resident of Acampo.

Late Saturday night, Noonan heard something strange.

"I heard what I thought was a cat fight behind the building. It was pretty loud so I turned off the TV and realized it was the sound of a mountion lion," Noonan shared.

"It's concerning"

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) reported a mountain lion sighting Saturday on East Harvest Road. That's about a quarter of a mile from Noonan's house.

"It's concerning," Noonan expressed.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office shared an update: Another sighting. They say it's unclear at this point if it's the same big cat.

"We want to make sure when you encounter them you take extra precaution don't approach them," said Andres Lopez, Public Information Officer (PIO) for the Sheriff's Office.

Second sighting

The second sighting, the Sheriff's Office says, came on Peltier Road. They shared a video given to *them* of the mountain lion in an orchard.

"Yeah, I saw it here in Lodi...that there were sightings. They didn't concern me because I'm familiar with nature and what the mountain lions are like, and they like their privacy," said Lee Chapple, a Lodi resident.

The Sheriff's Office works with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife to handle these types of calls. They say, at this point, searches for the mountain lion have been unsuccessful.

"It sounded like it came from right back here could have even been in here," Noonan remarked.

With that in mind, Noonan says she's keeping an extra close eye on her dog and encouraging others to do the same.

"Be outside with the kids and be alert and aware and watch the vineyards," Noonan declared.