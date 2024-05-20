Skip to Content
California man steals Sacramento Fire Department pickup truck

By
today at 6:04 AM
Published 6:12 AM

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A man suspected of stealing a Sacramento Fire Department pickup truck was taken into custody on Saturday night.

A 32-year-old man is suspected of stealing the Ford F-150 truck that was reported stolen from Sacramento Fire Department Station 12.

With the help of a police helicopter, officers located the vehicle.

Police said the driver failed to yield so officers began a pursuit and then used spike strips as well as a pit maneuver to stop the suspect.

Officers managed to shoot pepper balls into the vehicle during a standoff in North Sacramento.

According to police, the suspect left the vehicle and was safely taken into custody.

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

