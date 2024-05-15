Skip to Content
California man says he was on a drug binge when we broke into LA mayor’s home

By , ,
today at 5:47 AM
Published 5:52 AM

LOS ANGELES (CNN, KYMA/KECY) - The man charged with burglary in connection with a break-in at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ official residence last month has told a local radio station he was on a drug binge at the time and was not targeting the public official.

Ephraim Matthew Hunter, 29, faces felony counts of burglary and vandalism after allegedly smashing a rear glass door at the mayor’s home, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

But in an interview with KNX News, published Monday, Hunter said he had been on a multi-day drug binge and wasn’t targeting the mayor, but was running from someone he thought had been chasing him.

When charges were filed against Hunter in April, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said officials believed “he was targeting the mayor” but did not offer a potential motive.

The district attorney’s office said they could not provide information regarding evidence in the case since the investigation is ongoing.

