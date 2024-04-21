Skip to Content
California News

Intruder breaks into Los Angeles mayor’s home, suspect arrested

today at 5:48 PM
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had an unwelcome visitor break into her home Sunday morning.

The intruder apparently broke a window and entered Mayor Bass's home early Sunday morning, according to the mayor's office. The incident happened the Getty House, the official residence of the Los Angeles mayor.

According to a statement, "Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe."

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the scene quickly and arrest a suspect in connection with the break-in.

That suspect has not yet been identified.

