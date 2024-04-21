Intruder breaks into Los Angeles mayor’s home, suspect arrested
LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass had an unwelcome visitor break into her home Sunday morning.
The intruder apparently broke a window and entered Mayor Bass's home early Sunday morning, according to the mayor's office. The incident happened the Getty House, the official residence of the Los Angeles mayor.
According to a statement, "Mayor Bass and her family were not injured and are safe."
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the scene quickly and arrest a suspect in connection with the break-in.
That suspect has not yet been identified.