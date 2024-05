NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The bodies of two men were discovered in what has been described as a "human dug cave" in Northridge, California.

Aerial video shows the hole in the ground.

A hazardous materials team was brought in when a white powder substance was found near the bodies. According to the fire department, the substance was later determined to include fentanyl.

Authorities say there were no signs of foul play.