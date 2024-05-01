Skip to Content
Pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli demonstrators at UCLA clash

By ,
today at 6:08 AM
Published 6:14 AM

LOS ANGELES (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA continues as clashes broke out amid dueling demonstrations on Tuesday.

Just before 11pm, a crowd of pro-Israeli demonstrators surrounded a pro-Palestinian encampment.

The pro-Israeli protesters, many wearing white masks and flags around their shoulders, attempted to dismantle parts of the pro-Palestinian encampment. They deployed fireworks and what may have been bear or pepper spray.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators used umbrellas to shield themselves from the spray.

University Campus Police showed up on the scene briefly before departing.

Dillon Fuhrman

dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com

