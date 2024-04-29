Skip to Content
California News

Plane crashes near a California neighborhood over the weekend

EL CAJON, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A pilot was injured after a small plane crashed near a California neighborhood on Sunday.

The small plane narrowly missed several homes in the El Cajon neighborhood. People were urged to avoid the area for four to six hours following the crash.

Authorities say the plane crashed on a sidewalk, close to a power line.

Before crashing, the plane was headed for Gillespie Field, which was about two and a half miles away.

The pilot was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

