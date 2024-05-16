YCSO alerts community of Level Three sex offender, Robert Laxson

Robert Laxson is considered a Level Three sex offender with a high risk to reoffend

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is alerting the community of Level Three sex offender, Robert Laxson at a different address.

62-year-old Robert Laxson now lives on the 2600 block of West County 18th Street in Somerton.

Laxson is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, 220 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes, and is not currently wanted by YCSO.

YCSO said Laxson pled guilty on March 1994 to one count of Annoy/Molest Children in the San Diego County Superior Court in El Cajon, California.

He was then sentenced to 129 days served and probation for five years.

Deputies said his victim was a young boy he knew.

Laxson pled guilty on December 2023 to one count of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in the Yuma County Superior Court.

He was then sentenced to 24 months of probation and is now under the supervision of the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.

If you or anyone else have information about current criminal activity on this or any other offender, contact YCSO at (928) 783-4427.