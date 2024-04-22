San Francisco mayor announces zoo will receive pair of pandas from China

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The City of San Francisco will soon play host to two very popular visitors.

Mayor London Breed just arrived home from a visit to China where she announced that the San Francisco Zoo will receive a pair of pandas in a continuation of China's so-called "Panda diplomacy."

Breed discussed the news after arriving home.

"It was the first time I actually saw a panda in person, and it was amazing. It was amazing to see them walk, to eat, to sit up, to pick up things with their hands, and to look directly at us as they were eating as if they were wondering why we were looking at them while they were trying to eat. So, it was a really cool experience, and we are so looking forward to making this a reality for San Francisco. London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco

The timing of their arrival will depend on the completion of a panda enclosure at the zoo.