Skip to Content
California News

San Francisco mayor announces zoo will receive pair of pandas from China

By ,
today at 5:51 AM
Published 5:58 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The City of San Francisco will soon play host to two very popular visitors.

Mayor London Breed just arrived home from a visit to China where she announced that the San Francisco Zoo will receive a pair of pandas in a continuation of China's so-called "Panda diplomacy."

Breed discussed the news after arriving home.

"It was the first time I actually saw a panda in person, and it was amazing. It was amazing to see them walk, to eat, to sit up, to pick up things with their hands, and to look directly at us as they were eating as if they were wondering why we were looking at them while they were trying to eat. So, it was a really cool experience, and we are so looking forward to making this a reality for San Francisco.

London Breed, Mayor of San Francisco

The timing of their arrival will depend on the completion of a panda enclosure at the zoo.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content