USC cuts guest speakers following valedictorian decision

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The University of Southern California (USC) has announced plans to cancel guest speakers and honorees at its main commencement ceremony next month.

According to the university, the May 10 commencement event will celebrate more than 19,000 graduates and is expected to draw around 65,000 people to the campus.

Friday's announcement follows the university's decision to no longer allow Asna Tabassum, a Muslim biomedical engineering major and class valedictorian, to give the commencement speech over security concerns.

The move sparked criticism as well as protests from students who condemned USC's decision to cancel Tabassum's speech.

Now, only university leadership is expected to speak at this year's ceremony.

USC hopes to award expected honorary degree recipients at a future commencement or academic event.