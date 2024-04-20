Skip to Content
California News

USC cuts guest speakers following valedictorian decision

By ,
today at 6:57 AM
Published 7:06 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The University of Southern California (USC) has announced plans to cancel guest speakers and honorees at its main commencement ceremony next month.

According to the university, the May 10 commencement event will celebrate more than 19,000 graduates and is expected to draw around 65,000 people to the campus.

Friday's announcement follows the university's decision to no longer allow Asna Tabassum, a Muslim biomedical engineering major and class valedictorian, to give the commencement speech over security concerns.

The move sparked criticism as well as protests from students who condemned USC's decision to cancel Tabassum's speech.

Now, only university leadership is expected to speak at this year's ceremony.

USC hopes to award expected honorary degree recipients at a future commencement or academic event.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content