Fire truck crashes into a California home colliding with two vehicles

STOCKTON, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A firetruck slammed into a Stockton, California home Wednesday after colliding with two other vehicles.

The Stockton Police Department said the crash happened around 7:00am. Footage shows the fire engine ended up deep inside the home following the collision.

The house is heavily damaged with the roof apparently sitting on top of the fire truck.

Two men, the drivers of the other vehicles, were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the other with minor injuries. However, it is unclear which driver of the other two vehicles is critically injured.

It is also not known what caused the crash at this time, but the accident is under investigation.

A gas station employee says the owner of the home happened to be inside the store across the street at the time of the crash.

"We seen the fire truck going by and we heard all the booms. and then we looked out and the owner of the house that the fire truck is sitting in, he was at the counter paying for his coffee...so," the employee detailed.

When asked if there was anybody else in the house, the employee said, "I don't think so. i think he was there by himself. and he just calmly walked across the street."