Skip to Content
California News

Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down part of Golden Gate Bridge

By ,
today at 11:09 AM
Published 11:30 AM

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A group of pro-Palestinian protesters shut down part of the Golden Gate Bridge Monday.

Demonstrators locked themselves together blocking traffic on the bridge, Calling for an end to u.S. Funding for Israel's war against Hamas. Their banners said, "End the siege on Gaza now," and "Stop the world for Gaza."

Over 60 Bay Area residents arrived Monday morning for the protest.

This is one of many protests around the United States, calling for the end to military action inside Gaza. Others blocked a highway in nearby Oakland, and Midwestern protesters blocked part of O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

They say they plan to shut down the bridge until they are removed.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content