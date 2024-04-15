Pro-Palestinian protesters shut down part of Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A group of pro-Palestinian protesters shut down part of the Golden Gate Bridge Monday.

Demonstrators locked themselves together blocking traffic on the bridge, Calling for an end to u.S. Funding for Israel's war against Hamas. Their banners said, "End the siege on Gaza now," and "Stop the world for Gaza."

Over 60 Bay Area residents arrived Monday morning for the protest.

This is one of many protests around the United States, calling for the end to military action inside Gaza. Others blocked a highway in nearby Oakland, and Midwestern protesters blocked part of O'Hare Airport in Chicago.

They say they plan to shut down the bridge until they are removed.