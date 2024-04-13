Oakland city officials vote on airport’s name change

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in Oakland, California have voted in favor of changing the name of the city's airport.

The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with the name-change.

The airport is currently called Oakland Onternational Airport and will now be called San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, despite San Francisco threatening a lawsuit over what it says is a trademark violation.

Oakland airport officials say travelers unfamiliar with the region fly into San Francisco's airport, even if their destination is closer to the Oakland airport.

A second vote for final approval is scheduled for May 9.