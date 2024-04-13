Skip to Content
California News

Oakland city officials vote on airport’s name change

By ,
today at 9:44 AM
Published 9:53 AM

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Officials in Oakland, California have voted in favor of changing the name of the city's airport.

The Board of Commissioners for the Port of Oakland voted unanimously Thursday to move forward with the name-change.

The airport is currently called Oakland Onternational Airport and will now be called San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, despite San Francisco threatening a lawsuit over what it says is a trademark violation.

Oakland airport officials say travelers unfamiliar with the region fly into San Francisco's airport, even if their destination is closer to the Oakland airport.

A second vote for final approval is scheduled for May 9.

Article Topic Follows: California News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content