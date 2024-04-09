House in San Francisco floats across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - There's a surprising site on the San Francisco Bay: A full-sized house floating across the water.

A two-story home was spotted on the Bay Tuesday morning. The house had a sign referencing the "Anchors Out" community, a group of Californians living on houseboats on the Bay.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, local officials have been trying to remove the houseboats over safety and environmental concerns.

According to the paper, the number of boats anchored in the bay has shrunk from about 400 in 2016 to about 40 in March of this year.